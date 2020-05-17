Buhari renews Akabueze’s tenure as DG Budget

Nduka Chiejina (Assistant Editor)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved renewal of the tenure of Mr. Benjamin Akabueze as Director-General (DG) of the Budget Office of the Federation.

Akabueze was first appointed as a Special Adviser Planning (SAP) to the President on February 15th, 2016 and later re-deployed and appointed as DG Budget, June 10th, 2016.

His current tenure would expire June 10th, 2020.

He was then appointed by President Buhari to handle the nagging issues in the Budget office at that time.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Finance said Akabueze is carrying out reforms in the Budget Office “towards improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the Budget office of the Federation.”

According to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Akabueze’s tenure was renewed “for another term in order to institutionalise the achievements for a sustainable improvement in the Budget Office of the Federation.”

