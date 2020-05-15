Buhari Rejoices With Dele Momodu At 60

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his greetings to the journalist/publisher, Ayobamidele Abayomi Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu, popularly known as Dele Momodu, on the occasion of his 60th birthday May 16, 2020.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The President congratulates Momodu on hitting the milestone in good health and sound mind, wishing him greater contributions to the further emancipation of Nigeria in the years and decades to come.

READ ALSO: Post-COVID-19: Buhari Plans Large Scale Installation Of Residential Solar Systems

President Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and professional colleagues of the Publisher of Ovation International, saying he has left his footprints indelibly in the annals of journalism in the country.

He wishes Momodu greater profundity of thoughts as he engages with readers of his weekly column, PENdulum.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

