Buhari, Osinbajo, Governors, Giadom Attend APC NEC Meeting

. Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commenced in Abuja.

The meeting is ongoing at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, although some party chieftains joined the session virtually.

In attendance at the venue are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, some state governors and members of the National Assembly, as well as the acting APC National Chairman, Victor Giadom.

More to follow…

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

