President Muhammadu Buhari says he is disheartened by the unauthorised release of 295 tankers of smuggled petroleum products by security officials at the land borders.

Nigeria’s land borders have been closed since August 2019 to checkmate smuggling of arms and food items.

After the closure, the federal government directed that petroleum products should not be supplied to fuel stations within 20 kilometers of the borders.

