Buhari: I’m Not Against Diaspora Voting If NASS Supports It

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari ( retd.) , said on Tuesday that he was not against Nigerians in diaspora voting during elections .

However , he noted that the National Assembly was required to pass relevant laws to give legal backing to Diaspora voting.

The President spoke in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during a meeting with the Executive Committee members of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia.

The NICE members were led by David Omozuafoh to the meeting , which was organised by the Chairman /Chief Executive Officer, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission , Abike Dabiri- Erewa.

Buhari said , ” I have said it severally that I am not against it ( Diaspora voting) .

However , you will need to convince the National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to make Diaspora voting a reality. ”

The Electoral Act has no provision for Diaspora voting, though the Independent National Electoral Commission claimed it has the capacity to conduct elections simultaneously in Nigeria and in the Diaspora .

The State House said in a statement by Buhari’ s media aide, Garba Shehu, that the President also declared at the meeting that his regime was “ fully determined to combat and defeat all acts of criminality, banditry and terrorism in the country ” .

He added that his primary duty remained to secure the lives and property of Nigerians, whether they lived at home or outside the country .

Source;- Punchng

