Buhari Has Sent Oshiomhole To Golgotha – Dino Melaye

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Jonah Melaye has reacted to the dissolution of the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC.
The APC dissolved its NWC on Thursday during a National Executive Committee, NEC meeting convened in Aso-Rock. Suspended National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole wielded considerable influence over the dissolved NWC.
Speaking on the development, Melaye mocked Oshiomhole with a song captioning it;
Source:- Politics Nigeria