Buhari Has Confined Boko Harm Terrorists To N/E Fringes – ACF

Despite intermittent attacks on soft targets, the Arewa Consultative Forum has praised said that President Muhammadu Buhari has consigned the Boko Haram terrorists to the fringes of the North East.

The Secretary-General of the Northern group, Anthony Sani, made the position of the group in a statement to Vanguard.

Sani said: “The activities of Boko Haram have been consigned to fringes of North East as against in the past when the attacks were ubiquitous across the North and fears almost overwhelmed northerners. It is the progress which returned relatively normal life in most parts of the North that earned the government re-election in 2019.

“But as soon as the government was inaugurated for the second term, there was an upsurge of insecurity posed by kidnappers, armed robbery, banditry, cattle rustling, clashes between herders and farmers, cultism and mutual killings.

“Regrettably, instead of coming together to unleash their synergistic potential against the collective challenges, some mischievous Nigerians and groups have given the challenges ethnic and religious profiling, thereby unwittingly providing the criminal elements platforms to shield themselves and perpetrate more crimes, knowing it is not possible to prosecute ethnicity and religion.

Nonetheless, this government was able to subdue the attacks and relative peace returned until very recently when the attacks resurfaced,” Sani said.

Source:-Vanguardngr