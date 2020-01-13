Buhari, governors, others hail Lawan at 61

Bolaji Ogundele, Sanni Onogu, Abuja and John Austin Unachukwu

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the successes so far recorded by the Ninth Senate to the maturity of Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President felicitated with him on his 61st birthday anniversary.

President Buhari said Lawan’s discipline and maturity had boosted the operations of the legislature.

“On behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and all Nigerians, President Muhammadu Buhari warmly felicitates with Senate President Lawan on his 61st birthday.

“The President joins the National Assembly and all members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating the milestone, which has been lined with many years of contributions to Nigeria’s development, with fruitful years of law-making, starting from House of Representatives in 1999.

“President Buhari extols Dr Lawan’s discipline, maturity and selflessness in always looking at the broader picture in decision-making.

“The President affirms that Lawan’s maturity has translated into the many achievements of the Ninth National Assembly within a short period, including a harmonious relationship with the Executive, which recently and historically, saw a return to the right budget cycle.

“The President believes that at 61, the Senate President’s rich experience as an administrator, educator and lawmaker will go a long way in shaping policies that will directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians, while commending his responsive and inclusive leadership style.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to guide Dr Lawan to provide strong leadership, and grant him longer life and good health,” the statement said.

The APC acknowledged Lawan’s patriotism in piloting the affairs of the National Assembly.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC said: “We celebrate a patriotic Nigerian, a diligent and experienced legislator, a loyal party man and a foremost progressive politician with enviable passion for the growth and development of our country.

“Senator Lawan’s leadership of the Ninth National Assembly has put the interest of Nigerians above any pecuniary interest. In less than a year since the current lawmakers were inaugurated, Senator Lawan has deftly moulded a Senate where the party in the majority, the APC, has been working harmoniously with the minority parties on common issues of national concern.

“The Ninth National Assembly under Senator Lawan has continued to enact people-oriented laws and sustained a cordial working relationship with other arms of government, a critical requirement for good governance and smooth administration of the country.

“We in the leadership of the party have every reason to share in the glory and achievements of the current Senate leadership.

“Significantly, the Ninth National Assembly’s timely passage of the 2020 national budget and landmark restoration of the January to December financial/budget cycle is a notable achievement that will translate to tremendous economic growth for our dear country. Surely, history will fondly remember Senator Lawan for these laudable achievements.

“In acknowledgement of the Senate President’s sterling leadership qualities, our party recently appointed him to lead the APC National Reconciliation Committee. We are confident the committee will succeed in its mandate to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party across the country.

“We pray Almighty Allah continues to grant Senator Lawan good health and wisdom to continue to steer the affairs of the Ninth National Assembly and that of the country.”

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong, on behalf the 19 governors and the people of the region, congratulated Dr Lawan on his 61st birthday.

In a message to the Senate President, Lalong rejoiced with Lawan for attaining 61 and contributing immensely to the political development of the nation through his many years of service at the legislature and elsewhere.

He said: “You are one of the shining examples of the North as you have lived a life of patriotism and dedication, promoting values of unity, peace and progress in your approach to crucial national issues, particularly in the legislature.

“We are happy that you are leading the National Assembly with dignity, commitment and integrity, putting national interests above all other considerations.”

Lalong also expressed confidence that Lawan’s leadership of the Ninth National Assembly would provide the much needed win-win synergy necessary for a harmonious relationship with the Executive and the Judiciary to bring more dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello described Lawan as a beacon of legislative democratisation and symbol of improved legislative-Executive relationship.

In the statement yesterday in Lokoja, the state capital, by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, the governor hailed the Senate President for bringing his wealth of experience to bear on the National Assembly.

He described the Legislature as one of the pillars of democracy anywhere in the world, adding that Lawan had demonstrated unparalleled commitment to the development of the country by the way he piloted the affairs of his office.

Bello noted that the Senate President had so far demonstrated unflinching commitment to good governance and ensured stability in the Upper Chamber since his assumption of office.

The governor also described the Senate President as one of the “A – List legislators” alive for having been a member of the National Assembly since 1999.

He also expressed the readiness of his office and the state to work with the National Assembly under the current leadership to take the country to greater heights.

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege prayed God to continue giving him the vision to remain the good leader he is. In a congratulatory message he personally signed, Omo-Agege praised the Senate President for leading the Ninth Senate in the direction of the APC-led Next Level Agenda.

“As you clock three scores and one, it is easy to see your lifelong commitment to the populist cause and progressive ideology that we hold so dear.

“Dan Masanin Bade, Garkuwan Daliban Gamui, may Almighty Allah continue to sustain you with an abundance of divine mercies and leadership wisdom.”

“Once again, let me wish you a very happy birthday and Allah’s blessings as you lead the Ninth Senate towards the actualisation of the Next Level Agenda of the All Progressives Congress and the President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration,” Omo-Agege said.

