Buhari, Governors Meet Over APC Crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the leadership of the Progressives Governors Forum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

PGF Chairman and Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu, was accompanied by Governors Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.

The meeting would deliberate on security and the ongoing crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The party has been in turmoil in Edo State and now Ondo State.

In Edo, the face-off between the national chairman, Adams Oshiohmole and Governor Godwin Obaseki forced the latter to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In Ondo, Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi on Sunday dumped the APC for the PDP, amid disagreement with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan had on June 21 met with President Buhari over the APC crisis.

Ahmad stated that the APC must deal with the challenges.

“This is the ruling party with the president; with the control of the National Assembly; with more governors than any other political party.

”So, I believe that we have to sort this out and that will make our work even better and easier when we have a stable party as the party is supposed to be part of the apparatus of running government”, Lawan said.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

