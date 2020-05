Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Kano State Government and Council of Chiefs over the passing of Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo. The late emir was on Friday admitted at Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital over an undisclosed ailment. He was later referred to the Nassarawa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention, […]

