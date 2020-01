President Buhari completes the first phase of the 764 housing units for low income earners in Abuja. Nigerians can own a 3-bedroom apartment now and pay over the next 20 years.

About 10,000 workers in Zuba were employed for these N3.7bn units. More are being built in very state of Nigeria.

