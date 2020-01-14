Buhari approves committees to actualise Mambilla power project

From John Ofikhenua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the constitution of two committees for the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project in Taraba State.

They are: The Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee (IMSC) and Project Delivery Committee (PDC).

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, announced this on Monday in Abuja through a statement by his Special Adviser (SA) on Media, Mr. Aaron Aritmas.

The statement said Mamman will chair the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee, while the Director in-charge of Renewable Energy in the Federal Ministry of Power will head the Project Delivery Committee, reporting to the Minister through the Permanent Secretary.

The statement also said members of the Inter-Mnisterial Steering Committee are: representatives of Federal Government agencies and Taraba State government.

It explained that the Federal Government agencies involved are: Ministries of Water Resources, Environment, Finance, Budget and National Planning, Works and Housing, Justice, Information and Culture, as well as Mines and Steel Development.

Others, it added, are: representatives of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), National Security Adviser (NSA), Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The statement said the “terms of reference of the Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee include facilitating and fast-tracking the execution and project delivery of the Mambilla Hydroelectric Power project; finalising within six months the review of the project engineering and technical design concept to achieve optimal efficiency and benefit the immediate target market (the North)”.

It will also obtain “approval of the loan facility from the China Exim Bank for the off-shore component of the project based on the reviewed contract price”.

The Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee will be supported by Project Delivery Committee, which will be responsible for overseeing the implementation of the project in line with agreed timelines and deliverables, including the design of a framework for post-project operational management that will ensure that the project starts performing from the point of delivery.

Also, an independent consultant will serve as a project coordinator to coordinate the administrative and stakeholder aspects of project implementation.

The Federal Ministry of Power is expected to announce the dates for the inauguration of the committees soon.

