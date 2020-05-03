Buhari appoints Thomas Commissioner of Insurance

Nduka Chiejina (Assistant Editor)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Sunday Thomas as substantive Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

Thomas replaces Mallam Mohammed Kari, who was appointed as Acting Commissioner for insurance/CEO of the National Insurance Commission in July 2019.

He has over three decades of experience in the industry as an operator and regulator. He was appointed Deputy Commissioner in charge of technical matters by President Buhari in April 2017.

He was formerly Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in 2010.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Finance by Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the Minister of Finance, also disclosed that President Buhari has also approved the appointments of two board members for Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

They are Mrs. Ya’ana Talib Yaro as the Non Executive Director representing the North East, and Mrs. Diana O. Okonta as Non Executive Director to fill the slot for the South South.

The appointments take immediate effect.

