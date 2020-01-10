BUA Cement Lists 33.86 Billion Shares On NSE, Now Third Largest Listed Company

West Africa’s second-largest Cement company, BUA Cement, today listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of 1.2trillion Naira (USD3.3billion) bringing to a conclusion, the merger between the BUA-owned cement entities, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria and Obu Cement company.

This listing brings BUA Cement’s total capacity across all its cement assets to 8million MTPA with an additional 3million metric tonnes plant coming on stream in H2, 2020.

“Further to our Market Bulletin of 24 December 2019, with reference number: NSE/RD/LRD/MB74/19/12/24, wherein the market was notified of the suspension placed on the trading in the shares of CCNN following the Court’s Sanction of the Scheme of Merger (Scheme) between CCNN and OBUCement (now BUA Cement Plc), please be informed that the Scheme has been concluded.

Consequently, the entire 13,143,500,966 ordinary shares of CCNN was delisted from the Daily Official List of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange) today, Thursday, 9 January 2020, while the entire 33,864,354,060ordinary shares of 50 kobo each of BUA Cement Plc (Formerly OBU Cement) were listed today, Thursday, 9 January 2020.

Please note that following The Exchange’s receipt of regulatory evidence of the change of name of OBUCement to BUA Cement Plc, the Company was listed as “BUA Cement Plc”. The trading Symbol is BUACEMENT.”

Caption: L – R: Finn Arnoldsen, Group Chief Operating Officer (BUA Cement); Chimaobi Madukwe, Group Chief Operating Officer (BUA Group); Oscar Onyema, President, Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE); Yusuf Binji, Managing Director, BUA Cement; Kabiru Rabiu, Group Executive Director, BUA Group; Ahmed Aliyu, Company Secretary, BUA Cement, O’tega Ogra, Group Head, Corporate Communications, BUA Group and Gbolahan Oluwasegun, Senior Manager, Corporate Finance, BUA Group at the 1.3trilliion Naira listing of BUA Cement on the NSE on Thursday.

