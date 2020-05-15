Brymo Thanks Fans As His “Yellow” Album Receives Massive Streams From The US, Ghana, The UK, and Canada

Nigerian sensational singer, Brymo has thanked his international fans for their continuous love and support towards his recently released album “Yellow”

The singer who dropped his 7th body 0f work “Yellow” a few weeks ago made the news on several occasions for his controversial statements. The critically acclaimed project has been receiving massive streams not just in Nigeria but in other parts of the world. Brymo took his Twitter page to reveal that he has received the most streams from The US, Ghana, The UK, and Canada

The singer thanked them for their l0ve and support but maintained that Nigeria remained the country with the highest number of streams. He wrote: The US, Ghana, The UK, and Canada in that order are the 2nd-5th places where I’m being streamed the most… At the moment the home crowd continues to outplay everyone…. thank you for tuning in guys, I love you all.

