Bruno Fernandes Wears Marcus Rashford’s Number 10 Shirt In Man Utd Training

Manchester United’s January signing Bruno Fernandes was seen sporting the number 10 shirt in Saturday’s training session on Saturday, instead of his regular number 18

Bruno Fernandes wore the number 10 shirt while training with his Manchester Unitedteam-mates on Saturday.

But all those concerned Marcus Rashford has been stripped of the number to accommodate his team-mate need not worry.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer oversaw an XI vs XI friendly match between Manchester United players at Old Trafford on the weekend, ahead of the season resuming on June 19.

And to differentiate between the two sides, Solskjaer had one XI wear the club’s iconic red home kit, while the other XI wore this season’s beige away strip.

Presumably the idea was to get the squad in the mindset to play competitive fixtures once again, which is why bibs were binned and Old Trafford was picked as the setting for the kick-about.

But the club didn’t go the whole hog to recreate a match-day experience.

Names were not printed on the back of shirts, and instead of each player wearing their correct number they simply wore a jersey sporting a random number between 1-11.

SOURCE:- mirror

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

