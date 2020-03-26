BREAKING: Two close contacts with Bauchi governor test positive for COVID-19

David Adenuga Bauchi

Two persons have tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) in Bauchi State.

This was disclosed in a situation update given by the Commissioner for Health , Dr.Aliyu Maigoro while addressing newsmen in Bauchi, the state capital on Thursday.

Nation reports that 27 persons who had contact with Governor Mohammed were earlier placed on compulsory self isolation in the state.

The compulsory isolation which covers a minimum of 14 days is to determine their coronavirus (COVID-19) status.

It would be recalled that the state governor Bala Mohammed tested positive to coronavirus following contact with former Vice President’s son, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar who earlier tested positive to Covid -19