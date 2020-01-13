BREAKING: Two burnt to death in Kogi accident

James Azania, Lokoja

At least two persons were confirmed dead in motor accident that occurred about 4pm on Monday, along the Felele axis of the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

It was gathered that the incident involved a cement laden truck, which was on its way from Obajana, in Kogi State, and other vehicles

According to an eye witness the truck said to be heading towards the north experienced brake failure on descent around Felele, crashing into the road median.

Two persons, including the driver and the truck boy were burnt beyond recognition.

Read Also; All passengers perish in Enugu accident

Some other vehicles also got burnt.

Officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, FRSC, were on hand to control the traffic, and evacuate the area to avoid another accident.

Firefighters were also on the scene, to ensure that the fire does not spread, being close to some petrol stations.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...