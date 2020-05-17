Categories
BREAKING: Three Dubai evacuees test positive for COVID-19

By Alao Abiodun

Three of the 256 evacuees from Dubai have tested positive for coronavirus.

Lagos Commissioner Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Sunday morning on his official twitter handle.

He said the positive evacuees have been moved to one of the isolation centres.

The evacuees have been observing the mandatory 14-day isolation in Lagos, having arrived on May 6.

