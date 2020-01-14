BREAKING: Supreme Court Nullifies Election Of Ihedioha, Declares Hope Uzodinma Imo Governor

The Supreme Court has nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha and has declared Senator Hope Uzodinma winner of the Mar 19 Governorship election in Imo.

The apex court declared that the votes due to Senator Uzodinma was unlawfully excluded from the 318 polling units and be added to his votes.

In a unanimous decision by the 7 man panel delivered by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the submissions of a Principal witness who was on a subpoena to present results held that the lower court was wrong in its ruling.

Details later…

