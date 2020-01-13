BREAKING: Supreme Court halts proceedings in gov’ship election disputes over judge’s ill health

Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

The much-anticipated hearing of the appeals in relation to the disputed governorship elections in about seven states by the Supreme Court has ended abruptly.

The Supreme Court was to hear appeals in respect of Kano, Imo, Bauchi, Benue, Plateau, Sokoto and Adamawa states.

The day’s proceedings commenced, with the calling of the appeal in respect of the Kano dispute, in respect of which lawyers to parties – Abbah Yusuf and Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) their briefs and prayed the court o allow the appeal.

Shortly after, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, who led the court’s seven-man panel announced that one of the panel members was feeling unwell.

The CJN subsequently told a packed court that the panel would rise briefly to return later.

About one hour later, instead of the panel returning, an official of the court announced to a disappointed audience that proceedings has been rescheduled for the next day, to enable the court address the problem of the ailing judicial officer.

The identity of the ailing judge was however not made public.

