BREAKING: Super Falcons Duo Join Ebere Orji At Swedish Club

Super Falcons duo of Uchenna Kanu and Chinaza Uchendu joined Ebere Orji at Swedish Damallsvenskan side Linkopings FC.

Kanu and Uchendu joined the Swedish club after breaking ties with Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit Sevilla and Portuguese side Sporting Braga respectively.

Kanu had joined Sevilla from the United States in January, featuring in six matches in all competitions before the coronavirus pandemic.

Uchendu ended her two-year stay with Braga in May, guiding her side to a maiden Portuguese BPI title and Women’s Cup, scoring 13 goals in 44 games, including in the Champions League.

Head coach Olof Unogard told the club official website after signing Super Falcons stars.

“With Chinaza and Uchenna we get two good offensive players that complement and spearhead our team, which also gives the squad better balance and durability,”

Reacting to her move, Uchendu, who arrived in the Swedish city from Portugal on Sunday, is excited to join the club and believes it was the step in the right direction for her career.

“Linkopings FC has always been one of the top teams in the OBOS Damallsvenskan,” the former Rivers Angels striker told the club. “I like the Swedish league which has both good teams and players, and I like Linkopings FC’s way of playing.

“It fits me perfectly and is good for my continued development as a football player. I really feel that this is a step in the right direction for me.”

“Linkopings FC has a long history of success and I look forward to being able to take home titles and create a professional level name here,” the former Delta Queens forward said. “It’s a good opportunity for me to develop as a player and I am expectant about the next step in my career.

“I am really looking forward to start playing with the team and am glad that Linköping sees potential in me as part of the team. Now we achieve great deeds together.”

Kanu and Uchendu hope make their debuts for Linkoping at home against Vaxjo on June 27 but may have to test their strengths in the team’s upcoming friendly against KIF Orebro this weekend.

