BREAKING: Six Lagos Coronavirus patients ready for discharge

Six patients being treated for coronavirus have recovered in Lagos.

Tunde Ajayi, the Special Assistant to Lagos state governor on health, made this known via Twitter on Thursday.

According to him, the patients are set to be discharged soon.

He wrote: “Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, 51 cases were confirmed in the country as of 11:25 pm on March 25.

“Out of the 51 confirmed cases, two have been discharged, while one death has been recorded. Lagos has 32 confirmed cases,” the NCDC wrote