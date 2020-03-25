Categories News BREAKING: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 Post author By WetinHappen Magazine Post date March 25, 2020 No Comments on BREAKING: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19 The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, 71 has tested positive for coronavirus. Details shortly… Click any of the icons below to share this post!TweetWhatsAppEmail Trending Now! US Town Rejects Solar Panels Over Fears They’ll ‘Suck Up All The Energy From The Sun’ ← Breaking: VP Osinbajo Tests Negative For Coronavirus Leave a Reply Cancel reply