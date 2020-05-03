BREAKING: Presidential aides, others at Kyari’s burial test negative

Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja
There had been fears some of them might have contracted the virus during the funeral some weeks ago.
However a statement on Sunday by the Acting secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mohammed Kawu said: “The Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCT Administration, is happy to announce that the individuals exposed during the burial of late Chief of staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, have completed their 14 days of isolation.
“Tests were conducted on them and they have all tested negative to COVID 19.
“They have been reunited with their families”.
Details shortly…