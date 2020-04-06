BREAKING: Pep Guardiola loses mum to COVID-19

Dolors Sala Carrio, mother of Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has died after contracting COVID-19.
She was 82.
A statement by Manchester City said: “The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”
Details shortly…