Mike Odiegwu, Yenagoa

At least one person was killed at the weekend in a communal clash between Oruma and Otu-Asiga communities in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

It was learnt that the youths from both communities engaged in a free-for-all using machetes and other weapons in the clash that unsettled the leadership of both communities.

Details shortly…

