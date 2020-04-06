Categories
BREAKING: Ogun records two new cases of COVID-19

Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

Ogun State has recorded two fresh cases of COVID – 19.

This brings the numbers of cases to six in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who disclosed this at his Iperu residence, Ogun State while briefing reporters on Monday night, said the index cases have no travel history to countries with coronavirus pandemic or contacts with people with travel history.

Abiodun said the new development in the state is a signal that the virus is not a respecter of class, age, sex or any demographic variables.

He said while one of them came from Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the State, the other hails from Yewa South Local Government.

Details shortly…

