Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu in front of the cameras on June 16, 2020.

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has followed in the footsteps of his boss, Godwin Obaseki, to leave the All Progressives Congress.

Mr Shaibu announced his exit from the party on Tuesday.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Details later . . .

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email