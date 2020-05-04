BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths rise to 93

By Alao Abiodun

Coronavirus deaths in Nigeria have risen to 93.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Monday via its Twitter handle.

Nigeria on Monday night, recorded 245 new cases of COVID-19 with the total number of discharged patients as 417.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has vowed to lockdown parts of the country again should there be explosion of coronavirus cases.

Similarly, the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, said easing the lockdown was not a license to go back on earlier issued protective measures, adding that all the measures should continue to be used as a bundle of protection so that the war against COVID-19 would not be lost midway.

