BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Exceed 20,000 With 436 Fresh Infections

 

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have exceeded 20,000 as the country recorded 436 new infections on Sunday.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this in a tweet.

According to the agency, of the new cases, 169 were recorded in Lagos, 52c in Oyo and 31 in Plateau.

Other affected states are  Imo with 29 cases, Kaduna with 28, Ogun with 23, the FCT and Enugu with 18 each, Bauchi with 17, Bayelsa with 14, Rivers with eight, Osun and Kano with six each, Edo and Benu with five each, Adamawa with three, Borno with two, and Abia and Ekiti states with one each.

The NCDC also noted that a total of 6,879 patients have recovered and have been discharged, while the death toll now stands at 518.

20,244 confirmed
6,879 discharged
518 deaths pic.twitter.com/Y1GqUgSMwI

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 21, 2020

 

Here’s a chart showing the current number of cases for each state.

Details shortly…

