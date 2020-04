Twenty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in NIgeria.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases on Monday evening.

It said 13 of the new cases are in Lagos, 2 in Edo, 2 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and one in Ondo.

They bring the total of cases to 343.

Details shortly…

