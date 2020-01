Our Reporter

A young Nigerian lady who was trafficked to Lebanon has now been handed over to the Nigerian Ambassador in Beirut.

In a viral video which circulated on social media last week, Ajayi, a single mother had disclosed her ordeal in the hands of her employer in Lebanon.

More details soon.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...