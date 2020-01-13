BREAKING!!! Nigerian Cross Dresser, “Bobrisky” Is Dead – AIT News

It was a shocking morning when Nigerian TV Gaint, AIT made news about “Bobrisky Death In An Auto crash”

The whole Twitter and social media space were upside down after the news broke out about Bobrisky death.

See the publication below:-

Without wasting so much time, the Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky reacted his death rumour by AIT.

He/she cleared the air about his death after he laid a “back-to-sender” curse on AIT for sharing the fake news about him.

Seen what he posted below:-

So Bobrisky is not dead!!!

