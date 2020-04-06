BREAKING: Nigeria records six new COVID-19 cases, 238 in total

By Alao Abiodun

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night, reported six new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 238.

According to NCDC, “Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 2 in Kwara, 2 in Edo, 1 in Rivers and 1 in the FCT.

As at 09:30 pm 6th April there are 238 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-five have been discharged with five deaths”

