Categories
News

BREAKING: Nigeria records eight new cases, total now 232

Our Reporter

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced eight new cases of COVID-19.

It said five of the cases are in Lagos, two  in the FCT and one in Kaduna State.

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

In a tweet on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday evening, NCDC said: “As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.”

 

Details shortly…

 

Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State

As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths pic.twitter.com/jnWgSFGTUh

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020

 

Trending Now!  NDDC dismisses allegations against Akpabio, interim committee

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!