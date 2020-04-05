BREAKING: Nigeria records eight new cases, total now 232

Our Reporter

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced eight new cases of COVID-19.

It said five of the cases are in Lagos, two in the FCT and one in Kaduna State.

In a tweet on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday evening, NCDC said: “As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.”

Details shortly…

Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths pic.twitter.com/jnWgSFGTUh — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020