BREAKING: Nigeria Records 649 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Exceed 22, 000

Nigeria has recorded 649 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus rose to 22, 020.

This was confirmed on Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, new cases were reported in 21 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Statistics from the NCDC shows that Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus with 250 cases, closely followed by Oyo State with 100 cases.

Similarly, Plateau and Delta both have 40 cases.

Other states with reported cases are Abia (28), Kaduna (27), Ogun (22), Edo (20), Akwa Ibom (18) and Kwara (17).

While Imo and Kano reported fewer cases with one each, Enugu recorded 14 cases, Niger and Adamawa both share 13 cases.

States with low cases include Bayelsa (7), Osun and Bauchi each having 6 cases, Anambra (4), Gombe (3) and Sokoto (2).

Meanwhile, the FCT recorded 17 cases.

However, the number of deaths increased from 533 reported on Tuesday to 542.

On the contrary, the number of discharged rose from 7, 338 to 7, 613.

