BREAKING: Nigeria Records 490 New Cases Of COVID-19, 31 More Deaths

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday said Nigeria has recorded 490 new cases of the novel coronavirus and an additional 31 deaths linked to the virus.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The new figures put total infections in the country at 17,148. Although 5,623 persons have been successfully treated and discharged, 455 casualties have been recorded to the virus, according to the NCDC.

In the latest reporting, Lagos state posted 142 new cases, while the Federal Capital Territory contributed 60.

Other states with new cases include: Bayelsa (54), Rivers (39), Delta (37), Oyo (30), Kaduna (26), Imo (23), Enugu (19), Gombe (11), Ondo (10), Bauchi (8), Ogun (7), Borno (6), and Benue (1).

490 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-142

FCT-60

Bayelsa-54

Rivers-39

Delta-37

Oyo-30

Kaduna-26

Imo-23

Enugu-19

Kwara-17

Gombe-11

Ondo-10

Bauchi-8

Ogun-7

Borno-6

Benue-1 17,148 confirmed

5,623 discharged

455 deaths pic.twitter.com/wou7Q1PfIo — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 16, 2020

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

