BREAKING: Nigeria records 381 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria has recorded 381 new cases of coronavirus.

This brings the total tally to 3,526 in the West African giant state.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 183 of the new cases are in Lagos; 55 in Kano; 44 in Jigawa; 19 in Zamfara and Bauchi; 11 in Katsina and nine in Borno.

Kwara has 8 new cases; 7 in Kaduna; 6 in Gombe, 5 in Ogun and 4 in Sokoto.

Oyo has 3 new cases; 2 in Niger; and one in Akwa-Ibom, Enugu and Plateau.

 

