BREAKING: Nigeria records 13 new cases of COVID-19

Our Reporter

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in NIgeria.

The Nigeria Centre of Disease Control(NCDC) said 11 of the new cases are in Lagos while Kano and Delta have one each.

They bring the total cases in the country to 318.

Seventy have been discharged with ten deaths.

Details shortly………

13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/xXbp6lX2mS — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 11, 2020

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

