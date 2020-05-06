Categories
BREAKING: Nigeria confirms 195 new cases of COVID-19

Agency Reporter

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday night confirmed 195 new cases of COVID-19.

According to a tweet from the NCDC, Lagos State recorded 82 cases, 30 in Kano, 19 in Zamfara

18 – Sokoto

10 – Borno

9 – FCT

8 – Oyo

5 – Kebbi

5 – Gombe

4 – Ogun

3 – Katsina

1 – Kaduna

1 – Adamawa

As it stands, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria are 3145, with 534 discharged and 103 deaths.

3145 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 534
Deaths: 103 pic.twitter.com/kqXEbfj66X

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 6, 2020

