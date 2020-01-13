BREAKING NEWS! Barcelona Sack Manager Valverde, Appoint New Boss

Ernesto Valverde has been sacked by Barcelona after two-and-a-half years at the Nou Camp, with Quique Setien taking over until June 2022.

Valverde is the first manager to be sacked by Barcelona mid-season since Louis van Gaal was dismissed in January 2003.

Barcelona are currently ahead of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on goal difference and through to the knockout stages of the Champions League, but they lost 3-2 to Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup on Thursday.

Valverde, previously at Athletic Bilbao and Valencia, replaced Luis Enrique in 2017 and won back-to-back league titles during his time in charge.

Setien led Real Betis to wins over Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid last season, but he was sacked at the end of the campaign.

