BREAKING: NCDC confirms 288 new cases of COVID-19, total now 5445

Our Reporter
Nigeria has recorded 288 new cases of the Coronavirus across various states of the country.
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
Announcing via its official Twitter handle on Friday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that Lagos State recorded 179 cases, Kano State had twenty cases, Katsina and Jigawa State recorded fifteen cases each, Borno State had thirteen cases, Ogun State recorded eleven cases and the Federal Capital Territory recorded seven cases.
The tweet further revealed that Niger and Ekiti State had four cases, Oyo, Delta and Bauchi State had three cases each, Kwara State had two cases and Edo State recorded one case
As at now, 5445 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria with 1320 patients discharged and 171 deaths recorded.
Details Shortly…….
288 new cases of #COVID19;
179-Lagos
20-Kaduna
15-Katsina
15-Jigawa
13-Borno
11-Ogun
8-Kano
7-FCT
4-Niger
4-Ekiti
3-Oyo
3-Delta
3-Bauchi
2-Kwara
1-Edo
5445 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1320
Deaths: 171 pic.twitter.com/WOllJ4pGlc
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 15, 2020