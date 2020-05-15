Categories
News

BREAKING: NCDC confirms 288 new cases of COVID-19, total now 5445

 

Our Reporter

 

Nigeria has recorded 288 new cases of the Coronavirus across various states of the country.

As at now, 5445 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria with 1320 patients discharged and 171 deaths recorded.

 

288 new cases of #COVID19;

179-Lagos
20-Kaduna
15-Katsina
15-Jigawa
13-Borno
11-Ogun
8-Kano
7-FCT
4-Niger
4-Ekiti
3-Oyo
3-Delta
3-Bauchi
2-Kwara
1-Edo

5445 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 1320
Deaths: 171 pic.twitter.com/WOllJ4pGlc

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 15, 2020

 

