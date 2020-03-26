BREAKING: NCDC confirms 14 new cases of COVID-19

Omolola Afolabi

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It said two of the cases are in FCT and 12 in Lagos.

Out of the 14, two were detected on a vessel, three were returning travellers and one is close contact of a confirmed case.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 65

