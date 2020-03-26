BREAKING: N7.65bn fraud: Court grants Kalu’s co-defendant post-conviction bail

By Robert Egbe

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted post-conviction bail to a former Abia State Commissioner for Finance Udeh Udeogu, who was convicted of N7.65billion fraud alongside former Governor Dr Orji Uzor Kalu.

Last December 5, Justice Mohammad Idris sentenced Udeogu to 56 years imprisonment while Kalu bagged 133 years imprisonment.

But on Thursday, Justice Mohammed Liman granted bail to Udeogwu in the sum of N50m on the grounds of hill health and chronic tuberculosis.

Read Also: Court insists Wada not qualified to contest Kogi governorship election

Tuberculosis, the judge reasoned, is a dangerous disease which can easily affect the other inmates of the correctional facility.

Justice Liman said: “I’m of the opinion that this application has disclosed reasonable cause of action that the defendant’s health has greatly deteriorated which can not be salvaged by the doctor in the correctional services centre.

“Accordingly this application is meritorious and succeeds.

“Bail is hereby granted to the applicant in the following terms: Applicant is granted N50m bail with two sureties in like sum

“One of the Sureties must be a landed property owner within the jurisdiction.”

The judge also ordered that the bailiff of court must verify the authenticity of the title documents.

Details shortly..