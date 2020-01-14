BREAKING! Man City Make Decision On John Stones Joining Arsenal

Manchester City are not ready to allow John Stones join Arsenal, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Former City assistant, Mikel Arteta, was hoping to tempt Stones to the Emirates Stadium, as he seeks to beef up the Gunners’ defence.

The player and Arteta developed a close bond during the latter’s time at the Etihad Stadium and the two also share the same agent.

Stones reportedly met with his agent this week, amid concerns that a lack of game-time could affect his chances of getting into England’s Euro 2020 squad.

But City will not give into any request to allow the defender leave.

Stones has suffered with injuries this season but has also been overlooked by City boss Pep Guardiola even when he’s fit.

With Aymeric Laporte’s logn absence, Guardiola has preferred midfielder Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi or youngster Eric Garcia to Stones.

