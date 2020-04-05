BREAKING: Makinde tests negative for COVID-19

Omolola Afolabi
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Sunday night announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19.
He disclosed this on his Twitter page on Sunday.
He said “This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19.
“I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.
I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. pic.twitter.com/p0Tn1iH0H1
— Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) April 5, 2020