BREAKING: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

File photo of Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi. Photo: Twitter- @ProfAkinAbayomi

The Lagos State government has confirmed another death from the COVID-19 disease.

The state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on Saturday in a series of tweets.

According to him, the patient died in a private hospital.

As of Friday, April 10, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded so far to 305.

Of the 17 cases, Abayomi confirmed that eight were in Lagos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 166.

The commissioner also noted that three of the confirmed cases have been transferred to Ogun State which is their place of residence.

Meanwhile, he noted that an additional 7 #COVID19 patients who have fully recovered have been discharged after testing negative twice.

“Total number of #COVID19 patients discharged in Lagos State is now 46.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos,” Abayomi stated, while urging residents to keep obeying the #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe#ForAGreaterLagos.

More to follow.