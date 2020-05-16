BREAKING: Lagos discharges 67 more COVID-19 patients

By Alao Abiodun
The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced the recovery and discharge of 67 COVID-19 patients after testing negative twice consecutively.
The ministry, through its verified Twitter handle on Thursday, announced the discharge of 22 females and 45 males – including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians & a Chinese
The latest discharge brings the total number of recoveries from the virus in the state to 608.
24 of the patients were released from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, two from Lekki & eight from LUTH Isolation Centres