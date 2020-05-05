BREAKING: Lagos discharges 60 more COVID-19 patients

Oziegbe Okoeki

The Lagos state government on Tuesday discharged 60 COVID-19 patients from the Infectious Disease Center in Yaba, Eti-Osa and Ibeju-Lekki Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

The Incident Commander and Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday.

He said out of the 60 discharged patients 40 are males and 20 females, all Nigerians.

He added that 31 of them were from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 19 from the Ibeju-Lekki Isolation Centre and 10 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) Isolation Centre.

Sanwo-Olu said the patients were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 321,” Sanwo-Olu said.

